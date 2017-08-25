Taylor Swift Through the Years
Taylor Swift Certainly Has a Reputation For Shaking Up Her Look
Taylor Swift may still be young, but at 27 she's already spent quite a bit of time in the spotlight. In fact, we've been able to see the singer grow up right before our eyes — from her breakthrough as a 16-year-old country star to her current reinvention into a full-blown pop icon. We've watched as she dated other stars (like John Mayer and Harry Styles) and befriended, and sometimes unfriended, other young celebrities. As she approaches a new era in her career with her sixth album Reputation, let's look back at the "old Taylor Swift" before she sheds her skin and rises from the ashes.
