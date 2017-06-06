 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Thankfully, George Clooney Did NOT End Up Naming His Twins After His Tequila Brand
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Jason Momoa
In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber

What Did George and Amal Clooney Name Their Twins?

Thankfully, George Clooney Did NOT End Up Naming His Twins After His Tequila Brand

Four months after announcing that they'd be expecting twins (and after George's mom, Nina, announced they'd be having a boy and a girl), George and Amal Clooney welcomed their little ones on Tuesday. The couple named their new bundles of joy Alexander and Ella, which are way better than "Casa" and "Amigos," which George recently joked that Amal had forbidden him to do — the names, of course, are from George's Casamigos tequila brand, which he co-owns with Cindy Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber. Congrats to the happy couple on their growing family, and congrats to the twins for not having to be named after a liquor company!

Image Source: Getty / Epsilon
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsAmal ClooneyCelebrity KidsGeorge Clooney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Amal Clooney
21 Summer Style Hacks to Steal From Amal Clooney and Wear to Work
by Sarah Wasilak
How Did Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Meet?
Celebrity Couples
The Way Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood Met Will Reignite Your Hope For a Future With Leo
by Caitlin Hacker
Amal Clooney's Spring Heels March 2017
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Looks Business Professional Right Until You See Her Shoes
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Is Betty White Married?
Betty White
Betty White's Reason For Never Remarrying After Her Husband's Death Is Truly Beautiful
by Caitlin Hacker
Cindy Crawford Talks About George Clooney Becoming a Dad
Celebrity Interviews
Cindy Crawford Is Very Excited For George Clooney to Become a Dad
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds