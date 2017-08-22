What Taylor Swift's Mysterious Snake Post (Probably) Means

Image Source: Getty/Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift definitely has something up her sleeve. After posting a very mysterious, captionless post of a snake's tail on Monday, the singer has returned to social media with yet another another creepy clip, this time of the reptile's tangled body. Remember when Taylor's Instagram account was flooded with snake emoji in the wake of her feuds with Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian? Something tells us that probably has a little something to do with it. In case you're freaking out just as much as we are, here are a few possibilities for what Taylor has in store:

New music is imminent. Based on Taylor's typical album-release schedule, it's likely that she'll be releasing new music very soon — possibly with a darker tone, and possibly during or leading up to Sunday's MTV VMAs. Which brings us to our next theory . . . Taylor will perform with Katy Perry at the VMAs. Along with hosting the show, Katy is also among the confirmed performers for this year's VMAs. And what could possibly make more headlines than Taylor and Katy pairing up and putting their longtime feud to rest onstage? Taylor will appear in Katy Perry's new video. On Monday, Katy posted a clip of her upcoming "Swish Swish" music video — the song she allegedly wrote about Taylor, writing, "COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE." Is it a coincidence that Taylor "starred as Catastrophe" in her "Bad Blood" music video? Hmm . . .

The First Clip

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The Second Clip