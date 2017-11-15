 Skip Nav
What Is Princess Charlotte's Favorite Color?

Princess Charlotte's Favorite Color Shouldn't Be Too Much of a Surprise

Princess Charlotte is only 2, but she knows what she likes. During a visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London on Tuesday, Kate Middleton, who is currently pregnant with her third child, revealed that her daughter loves the color pink while chatting with a young girl named Nevaeh Richardson-Natiko. "She asked me what my favorite color is," the 6-year-old told reporters after her encounter with the famous royal. "I said it was pink and she said that's Charlotte's favorite color too."

The little princess's favorite color shouldn't come as a big surprise though. Aside from wearing a pink dress during the family's official tour of Poland and Germany, she also matched with her mom when the whole family watched Trooping the Colour earlier this year. You know what they say: like mother, like daughter.

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
