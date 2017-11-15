 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children

Kate Middleton visited the Hornsey Road Children's Center in London on Tuesday, but she gave us only the tiniest peek at her growing belly. Covering up in a chic cream coat that she first debuted when she was pregnant with Prince George, Kate, who is currently expecting her third child, met with children before hearing some of the personal experiences from parents who have benefited from the charity, which provides childcare, family support, and outreach services in the local area.

It's been a busy time for the duchess, who is back to her royal duties after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum in the early stages of her third pregnancy. We last saw her at the Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 12. A few weeks ago, Kate revealed that she was now feeling well enough to drop her son off at Thomas's Battersea School, and she recently stunned everyone in a gorgeous lace-sleeved dress at a gala dinner for the Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families.

Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate MiddletonCelebrity Pregnancies
Kate Middleton
Gift the Jewelry Kate Middleton Wears to Your Girl, and She'll Love You For Life
by Sarah Wasilak
Kim Kardashian Baby Shower Pictures November 2017
Celebrity Pregnancies
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
by Terry Carter
Jordin Sparks Married and Pregnant With First Child
Celebrity Couples
Surprise! Jordin Sparks Is Married and Expecting Her First Child
by Kelsie Gibson
Fashion Gifts For Kate Middleton Fans
Gift Guide
23 Fashion Gifts For the Ultimate Kate Middleton Fan
by Sarah Wasilak
What Did Princess Diana Do After Divorce From Prince Charles
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds