Prince George's First Day of School Is Closer Than You Think

Prince George marked his fourth birthday on July 22, and with a new year comes new milestones. One of them is starting preparatory school. The young royal is set to attend Thomas's Battersea School, a private school in South London, in early September. "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education," Kensington Palace officially announced in March.

Thomas's School is about four miles from Will and Kate's home in Kensington Palace, and according to The Good Schools Guide, it is "a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy." It focuses on "enjoyment, learning and achievement," and George will be among kids from several international backgrounds. Kate and Will are hoping to drop off George and pick him up from school "as much as possible," however, Thomas's School owns a "fleet of buses" that also picks up students from Kensington. George is currently attending the Westacre Montessori School nursery until his Thomas's School debut in the Fall.

Image Source: Getty / Handout
