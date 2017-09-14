 Skip Nav
Prince William
The Sweet and Uplifting Way Princess Diana Told William About His Father's Affair
Marilyn Monroe
In Case You Didn't Know, Marilyn Monroe's Real Name Wasn't Actually Marilyn Monroe
Celebrity Couples
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!

When Will Prince William Become King?

OK, but When Will Prince William Actually Become King?

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo

Since Queen Elizabeth suffered an illness over the 2016 holidays, there's been a lot of hullabaloo about who will get their paws on the throne when the beloved monarch passes away. Elizabeth was only 25 when she took the throne after the death of her father, King George VI; she is currently the United Kingdom's longest-running monarch and doesn't seem to have any plans to give up her title voluntarily. But in the event of her retirement, abdication, or death, the current line of succession to the throne declares that her firstborn son, Prince Charles, would become king — and at 68, he would be the oldest heir to do so.

Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

So, where does that leave Charles's firstborn, Prince William? Seeing as the 34-year-old is next in line for the throne after his father, it's possible that he could becoming king sooner than we think. Charles could decide that he doesn't want the responsibility of running the Commonwealth or that he'd rather kick back on a beach for the rest of his days, in which case William would take over almost immediately. The wife of a king normally gets the title of queen, but it is purely ceremonial; technically, William's wife, Kate Middleton, would be officially known as the queen consort. And in line after William? That would be his son, Prince George, followed by Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, and the queen's second son, Prince Andrew.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IIPrince CharlesPrince William
Join The Conversation
The Royals
See Prince William and Prince George's First-Day-of-School Pictures Side by Side
by Caitlin Hacker
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander Pictures
Queen Maxima
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
by Alessandra Foresto
William and Harry at Princess Diana's Funeral
The Royals
This Touching Moment From Princess Diana's Funeral Almost Didn't Happen
by Annie Gabillet
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Cartier Watches
The Royals
The Touching Cartier Connection Between Princess Diana, Prince William, and Kate Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing
The Royals
27 Pictures of the British Royal Family Dancing Their Butts Off
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds