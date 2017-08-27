Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognize His Date

Ed Sheeran attended the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, and while we were initially hoping he would bring his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, as his date, he ended up giving his fans a lovely surprise. Ed walked the red carpet with his "Shape of You" music video costar, model, dancer, and actress Jennie Pegouskie. The two, who shared amazing chemistry in the singer's boxing-themed video, were all smiles while posing for photos before heading inside to enjoy the show. Ed performed the hit during the show with Lil Uzi Vert, but Jennie sadly didn't pop on stage.



