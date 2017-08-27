Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert Bless the VMAs With the Mashup You Never Knew You Needed

Ed Sheeran has had an incredible year after the release of his latest album, Divide, and he celebrated all of his success at the MTV VMAs on Sunday. After walking the red carpet with his "Shape of You" music video costar, Jennie Pegouskie, the singer hit the stage for an amazing performance of the hit song. While Sheeran's voice is perfect enough on its own, he also brought out Lil Uzi Vert to help him bring it home. The two then sang the rapper's hit "XO TOUR Llif3," which also won the award for song of the Summer. Watch Sheeran's incredible performance above!