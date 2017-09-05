 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Gabrielle Union
17 Times Gabrielle Union's Bikini Body Made You Question Your Entire Existence
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorize You as Pennywise
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Keeps Her Relationships Quiet — but Here's What We Know

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe doesn't say much in interviews and on social media when it comes to her personal relationships. While she has dated a couple of people during the last decade or so, there are only two men we can really verify as being linked to the Irish actress. She dated musician Dave Milone when she first started her modeling career in the early 2000s, and in the past couple years, she's been linked to Tony McGill, who does not appear to be in the entertainment industry. And while many Outlander fans want there to be a real-life relationship between her and her costar Sam Heughan, both of them maintain that the two are just friends.

Related
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress

Tony McGill
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Caitriona BalfeOutlanderCelebrity Relationships
Join The Conversation
Outlander
5 Shows to Watch If You Love Game of Thrones
by Maggie Pehanick
Sam Heughan Pictures on Outlander
Sam Heughan
The 33 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Outlander Season 3 Trailer
Outlander
Outlander's Season 3 Trailer Will Simultaneously Break Your Heart and Make You Swoon
by Quinn Keaney
Outlander Season 3 Photos
Outlander
These New Outlander Season 3 Photos Will Leave You Extremely Hot and Bothered
by Quinn Keaney
Sam Heughan GIFs
Sam Heughan
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds