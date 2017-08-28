 Skip Nav
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
Celebrity Couples
Goldie Hawn Casually Hugs and Kisses a Tree While Kurt Russell Pays For Parking
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Before Kit Harington Got Serious With Rose Leslie, He Was Linked to These Other Women

Before Kit Harington got together with his Game of Thrones costar Rose Leslie, the English heartthrob was romantically linked to a few other ladies. While Kit has previously said that he'll "never talk about any particular relationship I've been in," he seems to getting more and more comfortable showing off his romance with Rose. The pair even made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in London in 2016. Keep reading for a look at Kit's past loves.

Related
12 Times Kit Harington Went Shirtless and Made You Feel Like You Won the Game of Thrones

Anna Cyzon
Rose Leslie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsKit HaringtonGame Of ThronesCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
Should the Night King Win the War on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
Celebrity Couple Halloween Costume Ideas 2017
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
by Brittney Stephens
Sexy Kit Harington GIFs
Kit Harington
by Caitlin Hacker
Why Was Tyrion Upset About Jon and Daenerys?
Game of Thrones
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds