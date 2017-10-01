Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Cutest Pictures
Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen
Sparks first flew between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in 2012 when they costarred in Game of Thrones. The two dated for a bit, but called it quits a year later. Fortunately, they rekindled their romance in 2016, the same year they made their red carpet debut as a couple, and most recently, news broke that they're engaged. The pair announced the exciting news in an old-fashioned way: by posting it in London's The Times newspaper. In honor of their engagement, take a look at Kit and Rose's sweetest moments together.
