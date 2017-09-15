 Skip Nav
0
9 Guys Mandy Moore Has Let Into Her Wild Heart (Excluding Jack Pearson)

Mandy Moore is one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses at the moment thanks to her heartbreaking work in This Is Us, but she still finds plenty of time to spend with her new fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith. Before she got together with the Dawes musician, Mandy dated an eclectic list of guys. From actors to tennis players to DJs, see all of the incredibly lucky men who had the chance to romance Mandy Moore.

Wilmer Valderrama
Brian McFayden
Billy Crawford
Andy Roddick
Zach Braff
Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein
Greg Laswell
Ryan Adams
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsMandy Moore
