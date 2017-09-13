Mandy Moore Is Reportedly Engaged

 Skip Nav
Love is in the air for Mandy Moore! The This Is Us actress is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, E! News reports. Mandy was spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her ring finger at an LA cafe on Tuesday afternoon. Mandy and Taylor first went public with their romance back in December 2015 when the actress uploaded a series of cute Instagram photos of the two spending the holidays together. Mandy was previously married to singer Ryan Adams, but the two split in January 2015. Congrats to the happy couple!

