 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Who Is Meghan Markle? Get to Know Prince Harry's Fascinating Bride-to-Be
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
Anatomy of a Royal Engagement: Behind the Scenes of Harry and Meghan's Big News
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline Proves That When You Know, You Know
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Who Is Meghan Markle? Get to Know Prince Harry's Fascinating Bride-to-Be

Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, but after the news broke in late 2016 that they were dating, it didn't take long for most people to ask, "Who is she?!" Well, besides being the young royal's bride-to-be, Meghan has starred on the USA series Suits for over seven years. She also happens to be a philanthropist who has done extensive work with children, animals, and women's rights — sound familiar? Read on for six things you should know about Meghan before she becomes royalty.

Related
Everything There Is to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship
She's starred on Suits since 2011.
Her background has both Hollywood and academic roots.
She's a divorcée.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsMeghan MarklePrince Harry
Celebrity Style
Meghan Markle's Style Isn't Quite Like Kate Middleton's, but It's Still Approved by the Royal Court
by Marina Liao
Reactions to Meghan Markle Being a Black British Princess
Celebrity Engagements
26 People Who Can't Wait For Meghan Markle to Bring Black Girl Magic to the British Royal Family
by Brittney Stephens
What Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Be Like?
The Royals
What We Will — and Won't — See at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding
by Marcia Moody
Meghan Markle Engagement Photo Nails
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Nails Already Have the Royal Stamp of Approval
by Tori Crowther
What It Was Like For Meghan Markle to Meet the Royal Family
The Royals
How Everyone From the Queen to the Corgis Warmly Accepted Meghan Markle Into the Royal Family
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds