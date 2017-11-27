 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family
The Royals
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement News Has the Internet Royally Freaking Out
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement

Not only have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement, but the royal pair also stepped out for a gorgeous photocall at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace to mark the occasion. Meghan, dressed in a white coat, held tight to her fiancé as she flashed her engagement ring to the assembled crowds, while Harry couldn't keep his eyes off his beautiful bride-to-be. When asked by a reporter when he knew that Meghan was "the one," the Prince replied "The very first time we met."

Although the couple's appearance in front of the press was brief, we'll no doubt find out plenty more details about the proposal and their wedding plans when they're interviewed by BBC reporter Mishal Husain later today. In the meantime, take a closer look at the adorable photos from this morning.

Related
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement News Has the Internet Royally Freaking Out
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Harry Only Has Eyes For Meghan Markle While Announcing Their Engagement
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The RoyalsMeghan MarkleCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity CouplesPrince Harry
The Royals
The Gifts Prince Harry Has Given Meghan Markle Will Make You Green With Envy
by Stacey Nguyen
Latina Celebrity Engagement Rings | Pictures
Celebrity Engagements
14 Celebrity Engagement Rings That'll Inspire You
by Alessandra Foresto
Lady Gaga Engaged to Christian Carino
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Engaged to Christian Carino!
by Kelsie Gibson
Facts About Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
30 Kate Middleton Facts That Will Blow Your Mind
by Marcia Moody
Princess Diana Family Traditions
The Royals
10 Family Traditions Princess Diana Passed On to William and Harry
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds