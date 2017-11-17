After 7 Seasons, Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams Are Reportedly Leaving Suits

 Skip Nav
Is Meghan Markle Leaving Suits?

If you ship Rachel and Mike on Suits and are hoping to finally see their postponed wedding, it may go down on the USA drama much sooner than you think. Both Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle, who play the onscreen couple, are rumored to be leaving the TV series after completing season seven, but not before their characters tie the knot. Deadline reports that both of the actors' contracts are up, and neither are under obligation to continue the show after the seventh season. Fortunately, Us Weekly also shared news that a wedding scene featuring the two characters was reportedly filmed inside a Toronto hotel, which softens the blow of their rumored departures.

USA has not offered an official comment on Adams or Markle's potential exits, although Suits creator Aaron Korsh explained in September that the stars "have things going on in their lives, we'll see what happens" when asked about the contracts ending.

It would make sense for both Suits actors to leave the show at this point, for both personal and professional reasons. Adams recently married Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, with whom he's costarring in the upcoming sci-fi flick, Clara. As for Markle, her high-profile relationship with Prince Harry is sparking strong engagement rumors, so her decision to leave the show would align with rumors about how her life would change after joining the royal family. Her lifestyle blog and social media have already been shut down because, after all, being a royal is a full-time job.

Although we may see the end of Rachel and Mike's Suits relationship, the stars are good friends in real life, so we'll probably see many off-set reunions.

Image Source: Everett Collection
