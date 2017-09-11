 Skip Nav
Angelina Jolie
Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere
Jay Ellis
15 Drool-Worthy Photos of Jay Ellis That Will Make Him Your New Man Crush
Sam Heughan
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out

The second season of Insecure gave us a few new catchphrases (like "wine down"), a fire soundtrack, an emotional finale, and some of the finest eye candy to grace our screen all year (bare butts, anyone?). One particularly handsome introduction to the show was Sarunas J. Jackson, who plays Dro, a smokin' hot childhood friend of Molly (Yvonne Orji) who basically dropped our jaws from the second he appeared on screen. In real life, Sarunas happens to be both extremely tall (6'8", to be exact) and super hot — and we've rounded up 28 photos of him that will turn you into a sopping wet mess. Keep reading at your own risk.

Related
15 Drool-Worthy Photos of Jay Ellis That Will Make Him Your New Man Crush

Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sarunas J. JacksonEye CandyInsecure
Join The Conversation
Hurricane Harvey
These 2 Guys Met on Facebook and Helped Rescue More Than a Dozen Hurricane Harvey Victims
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg, Apple, Microsoft, and Google Defend DACA
Donald Trump
"This Is a Sad Day For Our Country": Mark Zuckerberg Writes Moving Post on DACA's End
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Post Defends DACA Dreamers
Donald Trump
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Powerful Post Defending DACA and the Dreamers
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds