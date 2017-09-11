Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out

The second season of Insecure gave us a few new catchphrases (like "wine down"), a fire soundtrack, an emotional finale, and some of the finest eye candy to grace our screen all year (bare butts, anyone?). One particularly handsome introduction to the show was Sarunas J. Jackson, who plays Dro, a smokin' hot childhood friend of Molly (Yvonne Orji) who basically dropped our jaws from the second he appeared on screen. In real life, Sarunas happens to be both extremely tall (6'8", to be exact) and super hot — and we've rounded up 28 photos of him that will turn you into a sopping wet mess. Keep reading at your own risk.