 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Harry Styles, the Best Human, Filled in to Host James Corden's Show With 2 Hours Notice
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Star Wars
28 Star Wars Premiere Photos That Will Make You Scream Like a Porg
Kate Middleton
This Little Kid Is So Cool, Kate Middleton Doesn't Even Know How to Deal With It

Why Did Harry Styles Host Late Late Show For James Corden?

Harry Styles, the Best Human, Filled in to Host James Corden's Show With 2 Hours Notice

James Corden may want to watch his back because Harry Styles just might be coming for his job. The "Kiwi" singer stepped in to host the Late Late Show on Dec. 12 when James had to head to the hospital for the birth of his third child, a "beautiful baby daughter." The former One Direction band member began his late-night hosting stint by telling the crowd, "You may be wondering why I'm hosting tonight, and yes, you are right. Donald Trump finally got sick of James's jokes and deported him back to England."

Hah! He quickly followed up by adding, "I am, of course, kidding, and I actually have some great news . . . just a half an hour ago, James and his wife, Jules, had a beautiful baby girl."

Harry explained how he agreed to host the CBS talk show just two hours prior to its start time that evening — what a guy! — and he stopped by the hospital to see James and his new baby girl before heading to the studio. He kicked off the show by delivering a monologue about the Alabama Senate race, among other newsy topics, before addressing that hilariously unexpected kiss he and James shared just one day before. "I'd like to take the opportunity to announce that we will also be having a baby," he said.

Watch the video above to witness Harry delivering his monologue and a holiday version of Dogs in Sunglasses — and looking damn good while doing it.
Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenCelebrity FriendshipsHarry StylesJames Corden
Music
Miley Cyrus Tells James Corden She Was as High as a Kite While Filming "Wrecking Ball" Video
by Caitlin Gallagher
Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Niall Horan Video
Harry Styles
Ellen DeGeneres Gets "Harry Styles" to Scare the Living Daylights Out of Niall Horan
by Kelsie Gibson
All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Videos
James Corden
Watch All of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Sessions
by Ryan Roschke
Why People Should Stop Filming Concerts
Harry Styles
The Infuriating Thing That Almost Ruined the Entire Harry Styles Concert For Me
by Hilary White
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 Performers
Harry Styles
Every Performer You'll See During the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Alex Maxx
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds