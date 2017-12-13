Harry Styles, the Best Human, Filled in to Host James Corden's Show With 2 Hours Notice

James Corden may want to watch his back because Harry Styles just might be coming for his job. The "Kiwi" singer stepped in to host the Late Late Show on Dec. 12 when James had to head to the hospital for the birth of his third child, a "beautiful baby daughter." The former One Direction band member began his late-night hosting stint by telling the crowd, "You may be wondering why I'm hosting tonight, and yes, you are right. Donald Trump finally got sick of James's jokes and deported him back to England."

Hah! He quickly followed up by adding, "I am, of course, kidding, and I actually have some great news . . . just a half an hour ago, James and his wife, Jules, had a beautiful baby girl."

Harry explained how he agreed to host the CBS talk show just two hours prior to its start time that evening — what a guy! — and he stopped by the hospital to see James and his new baby girl before heading to the studio. He kicked off the show by delivering a monologue about the Alabama Senate race, among other newsy topics, before addressing that hilariously unexpected kiss he and James shared just one day before. "I'd like to take the opportunity to announce that we will also be having a baby," he said.

Watch the video above to witness Harry delivering his monologue and a holiday version of Dogs in Sunglasses — and looking damn good while doing it.