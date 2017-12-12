 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
James Corden and Wife Julia Welcome a "Beautiful Baby Daughter"
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Barack Obama
Is Anyone Having More Fun Than Barack Obama This Year? Not Likely
Celebrity Kids
23 Stars Who Became Fathers This Year

James Corden and Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

James Corden and Wife Julia Welcome a "Beautiful Baby Daughter"

James Corden is now a father of three! The TV personality and his wife, Julia Carey, welcomed their baby daughter on Dec. 12. The Late Late Show host announced the news on Twitter, writing, "Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can't stop smiling. Thank you Harry [Styles] for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x." James and Julia are already parents to 6-year-old son Max and 2-year-old daughter Carey. It looks like he may need to change his most popular segment to "Carseat Karaoke" in the near future!

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
Join the conversation
Julia CareyCelebrity KidsJames Corden
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Sam Smith's Carpool Karaoke Turns Into His Dream Come True With Some Surprise Guests
by Gemma Cartwright
Who Is Simone Garcia Johnson?
Dwayne Johnson
Get to Know Simone Johnson, the First Golden Globe Ambassador — and The Rock's Daughter
by Monica Sisavat
Stranger Things Boys Sing Motown Songs With James Corden
James Corden
Bask in the Glory of the Stranger Things Kids Singing Motown Songs With James Corden
by Victoria Messina
James Corden Apologizes After Stars Call Him Out For Harvey Weinstein Jokes
James Corden
James Corden Apologizes After Stars Call Him Out For Harvey Weinstein Jokes
by Sen Ayané
Jimmy Kimmel Brings Son Billy on His Show December 2017
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Makes His TV Debut After Undergoing Heart Surgery
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds