AMC's FearFest Schedule Is Basically Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween For Adults

We're already in the thick of October, which means your scary movie binges should be well underway. While we have all of our horror movie DVDs lined up and ready to go, we also love hunkering down for those spooky TV marathons, too. Everyone loves Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween, but where do you go when you really want to get your heartbeat racing? The answer is AMC. The channel has its FearFest movie marathon every season, and this year, you can enjoy gory, haunting, and stomach-churning films from Oct. 23 until Halloween. Stock up on peanuts and candy corn (eat them together, it will change your life) and prepare to scream bloody murder at the full schedule below.



Monday, Oct. 23

9 a.m. — Halloween

11 a.m. — Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

1 p.m. — Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

3 p.m. — Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

5 p.m. — Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

7 p.m. — Halloween II

9:30 p.m. — Halloween

11:30 p.m. — Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Tuesday, Oct. 24

1:30 a.m. — Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

3:30 a.m. — Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

9 a.m. — House on Haunted Hill

11 a.m. — House of Wax

1:30 p.m. — Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

3:30 p.m. — Halloween II

6 p.m. — Child's Play

8 p.m. — Curse of Chucky

10 p.m. — Cult of Chucky

Wednesday, Oct. 25

12 a.m. — Child's Play

9:30 a.m. — Scream 4

12 p.m. — Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

2 p.m. — Jason X

4 p.m. — Curse of Chucky

6 p.m. — Cult of Chucky

8 p.m. — Annabelle

10:15 p.m. — Carrie

Thursday, Oct. 26

12:30 a.m. — Annabelle

2:24 a.m. — Mirrors 2

9:09 a.m. — How to Make a Monster

10:30 a.m. — Eight Legged Freaks

1 p.m. — Aliens vs Predator: Requiem

3 p.m. — Predator

5:30 p.m. — Predator 2

10 p.m. — Piranha

Friday, Oct. 27

12 a.m. — Lake Placid

2 a.m. — Alien vs Predator

4 a.m. — Hellbound: Hellraiser II

9 a.m. – Hellraiser Revelations

10:30 a.m. — Van Helsing

1:30 p.m. — Slither

5:30 p.m. — Wes Craven's New Nightmare

8 p.m. — Freddy vs. Jason

10 p.m. — A Nightmare on Elm Street

Saturday, Oct. 28

11 a.m. — Curse of Chucky

1 p.m. — Cult of Chucky

3 p.m. — Leprechaun: Origins

5 p.m. — Leprechaun

7 p.m. — Leprechaun 2

9 p.m. — Leprechaun 3

11 p.m. — Leprechaun 4 in Space

Sunday, Oct. 29

1 a.m. — Leprechaun in the Hood

3 a.m. — Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood

5 a.m. — Exorcist II: The Heretic

9:29 a.m. — Army of Darkness

11:26 a.m. — House of the Dead

1:25 p.m. — House of the Dead 2

5:25 p.m. — Dawn of the Dead

Monday, Oct. 30

4 a.m. — Return to House on Haunted Hill

9 a.m. — Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

11 a.m. — Halloween II

1:30 p.m. — Halloween

3:30 p.m. — Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

5:30 p.m. — Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

7:30 p.m. — Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

9 p.m. — Halloween

11:30 p.m. — Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Tuesday, Oct. 31

1:30 a.m. — Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

3:30 a.m. — Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

9 a.m. — Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

11 a.m. — Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

1 p.m. — Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers

3 p.m. — Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

5 p.m. — Halloween II

7:30 p.m. — Halloween

9:30 p.m. — Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

11:30 p.m. — Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers