25 Exceptional Horror Movies to You Need to Watch on Netflix This Halloween

It's always a good time for a scary movie night in. We're constantly looking to Netflix for the year's newest horror movies, but it's worth mentioning what's already there. This list has a variety of movies in the horror genre ready to stream, from the truly creepy boogeyman sleeper bit The Babadook to old classics like The Shining. Ready for your horror marathon? These quintessential horror films are ready for your eyes and should hold you over until new horror movies come to theaters.