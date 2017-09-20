Why Grey's Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Is Still Rooting For Jolex

We're so close to the 14th season of Grey's Anatomy, which is why tension and excitement are at an all-time high. There's a lot to expect as we move forward: Owen will reunite with his sister Megan, Stephanie and Minnick have both moved on . . . and then there's Jo. Jo, played by Camilla Luddington, seems to be one of the most central characters on Grey's Anatomy right now (sorry, Meredith). After all, she's caught between her broken relationship with Alex and a potential new romance with DeLuca. She's about to lose her best friend. Oh, and her abusive husband is lurking somewhere in the shadows.

We recently caught up with Luddington on the red carpet for the BAFTA TV Tea Party, where she gave us a few hints at what's to come. Namely, things are going to have to come to a tipping point with Alex (Justin Chambers). "All I want for Jo and Alex is for them to sit down in a room and have a conversation, which they apparently can't do," she told us, laughing. "I feel like he's going to have to be honest at some point with her and let her know he reached out to her husband." Luddington, of course, is referring to an episode near the end of season 13 when Alex tracks down Jo's husband, Paul (Matthew Morrison). While Alex doesn't reveal who he is or his connection to Jo, it's like some unseen seal has been broken.

"You know, I'm a Jolex fan. I am."

"I'm interested to see where that takes them and if that creates more conflict between them," Luddington continued. "She definitely feels that he's a threat to both of them. As always, tons of drama." Tons of drama, indeed. At this point, so much is up in the air romantically for Jo and Alex, especially since Morrison is definitely set to reprise his role as Paul. After all, she turns down his proposal in the penultimate episode of season 13, and she still has to deal with the whole DeLuca thing.

As for Luddington's personal feelings? "You know, I'm a Jolex fan," she admitted. "I am. I love working with Justin, and we have so much fun together, and we're really both invested in this relationship. You know, we've been involved for six years in it, so I have to root for it." Where will season 14 take the star-crossed lovers? We only have to wait a little while longer to find out!