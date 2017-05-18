 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Everything We Know About American Crime Story Season 2
Fall TV
Here's Your First Peek at Fall's New TV Shows!
Celebrity Engagements
Congratulations to New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay — She's Engaged!
Alien Covenant
The Bleak, Bloody Ending of Alien: Covenant

American Crime Story Season 2 Details

Everything We Know About American Crime Story Season 2

Image Source: FX

If you got sucked into the crazy world of American Crime Story last year, we have good news. The show has already lined up quite a few stories for future seasons. In addition to plenty of season two details, we already know season three will focus on the Versace murder, and season four will hone in on the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal. (And before you ask, we've already got some dream casting for the latter.) Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, though, let's dial it back to season one's follow-up. Where will we be going after the O.J. Simpson case? We've scrounged up all the details we could find, and we've got good news and bad news.

1. The Story

The second season of American Crime Story will focus on Hurricane Katrina and the aftermath of its devastation in New Orleans. "We just started the writers' room to really explore Katrina as a crime and the crimes within it," executive producer Nina Jacobson revealed in April 2016.

2. The Themes

While Hurricane Katrina may not exactly focus on a high-profile criminal case, those working on the project insist it will carry the same themes as season one. More specifically, it will anchor the audience in characters as a way of making the experience more visceral. "Obviously that is our job on Katrina," executive producer Jacobson said, "is to take an event that people think that they know and to give them fresh eyes to see it from the perspective of character."

Image Source: Getty / Justin Sullivan

ADVERTISEMENT

3. The Big Difference

We all knew the outcome of the O.J. Simpson case going into season one, but season two will be a bit harder to predict. "Katrina will be very different in that you won't know the outcome," executive producer Brad Simpson explained in an interview. "Who lives, who dies, it's all going to be true stories."

Related
15 Actors Who Can't Stop Working With Ryan Murphy

4. The Cast

Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt, Chris Jackson

Although the whole cast has yet to be announced, Ryan Murphy has finally found his George W. Bush: Dennis Quaid. The Day After Tomorrow actor (who actually played President Bill Clinton in HBO's The Special Relationship) will portray America's 43rd president and his highly criticized handling of the 2005 environmental crisis, joining Annette Bening as Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco and Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown (aka "Brownie"). Murphy also confirmed that his muse Sarah Paulson will return for a second round. As for the other members of the People v. O.J. Simpson cast, both Courtney B. Vance and John Travolta have expressed interest in coming back. Official casting announcements on all three actors have yet to be made.

5. The Premiere

Here's the bad news: American Crime Story won't be back until 2018. FX Networks CEO John Landgraf confirmed the news at this year's Winter Television Critics' Association press tour. He did reassure fans, though, that season three would follow quickly thereafter.

Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Crime StoryDennis QuaidTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
American Horror Story
American Horror Story Season 7: The Theme, the Cast, and More Juicy Details
by Ryan Roschke
Orange Is the New Black Black Mirror Video
Samira Wiley
by Quinn Keaney
Zac Efron at Toronto Film Festival For At Any Price
Toronto Film Festival
Zac Efron Spends the Weekend Looking Hot at TIFF
by Lauren Turner
The Words
Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper Reunite For The Words
by Lauren Turner
Dennis Quaid's Wife Files For Divorce
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid's Wife Files For Divorce
by Allie Merriam
Fargo Season 3 Soundtrack
Fargo
Fargo Season 3: Every Song From That Shocking Premiere
by Maggie Pehanick
Twin Peaks Showtime Reboot Details
David Lynch
Twin Peaks: Everything You Need to Know About the Revival
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Every Major Film Reference on Master of None Season 2
TV
Every Major Film Reference on Master of None Season 2
by Kelsie Gibson
Darren Criss Filming American Crime Story in a Speedo
Darren Criss
Looking at Darren Criss Showering in a Speedo Should Be Your No. 1 Priority
by Caitlin Hacker
At Any Price Video Movie Review
Entertainment Video
Tribeca Video Review: At Any Price
by Maggie Pehanick
The Legion Soundtrack Is a Trip Worth Taking
TV
The Legion Soundtrack Is a Trip Worth Taking
by Kelsie Gibson
Marcia Clark on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Video
Ellen DeGeneres
American Crime Story: The Real Marcia Clark Just Set the Record Straight on Relationship With Chris Darden
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds