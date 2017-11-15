The First Trailer For American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace Is Here

 Skip Nav
The first official trailer for American Crime Story's second season, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, is here. In addition to getting a solid glimpse of Edgar Ramirez and Penelope Cruz as iconic brother-sister designer duo Gianni and Donatella Versace, there's also a gruesome look into the life of Gianni's eventual killer, Andrew Cunanan (Glee's Darren Criss). Luckily you have plenty of time to watch it before season two premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

