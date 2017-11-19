Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards — So Far!

The American Music Awards officially kicked off on Sunday night, and the winners have already started rolling in. Imagine Dragons was the first to take home an award for favorite pop/rock duo or group, and Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar are all facing off for artist of the year. To top it all off, Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the show for the first time ever, so it's guaranteed to be a fun night. Take a look at all the winners so far!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

TOUR OF THE YEAR

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

"I'm the One" by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

TOP SOUNDTRACK