Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards — So Far!
The American Music Awards officially kicked off on Sunday night, and the winners have already started rolling in. Imagine Dragons was the first to take home an award for favorite pop/rock duo or group, and Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar are all facing off for artist of the year. To top it all off, Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the show for the first time ever, so it's guaranteed to be a fun night. Take a look at all the winners so far!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
TOUR OF THE YEAR
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
"I'm the One" by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
TOP SOUNDTRACK