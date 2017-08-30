 Skip Nav
17 Horror Movies That Scared the Low-Rise Hollister Jeans Off Every Millennial

Ah, horror movies. The perfect way to prove that you're cool to your teenage peers while simultaneously scarring yourself for life. And for millennials who were lucky enough to hit adolescence in the late-'90s and early-2000s, there were plenty of traumatizing options available in the scary movie department at Blockbuster.

Millennials saw it all: horrifying little girls crawling out of TV screens? Check. Boogeyman dragging teens under their beds by the ankles? You've got it. Sentient, bloodthirsty dolls on a killing spree? Obviously. So when we asked POPSUGAR editors about the movies that scarred them for life in the '90s and '00s, there was a wide range of answers that will take you on a terrifying trip down repressed memory lane. Don't say we didn't warn you!

The Others (2001)
Don't Look Under the Bed (1999)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Grudge (2004)
Signs (2002)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
Bride of Chucky (1998)
The Ring (2002)
The Village (2004)
Urban Legend (1998)
Darkness Falls (2003)
American Psycho (2000)
White Noise (2005)
Smart House (1999)
Honorable Mention: IT (1990)
Honorable Mention: Paranormal Activity (2009)
