We're Calling It: These Are the Best Songs of 2017

Now that we're nearing the end of the year, it's time to crown the best songs of 2017! From sexy hits like "Wild Thoughts" and "Slow Hands" to romantic love songs like "Malibu" and "Shape of You," we were blessed with so much amazing music this year, we don't even know where to start. So let's just jump right in — here are the best songs of 2017!

  1. "Lemon," by N.E.R.D and Rihanna
  2. "Perfect Duet" by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé
  3. "Malibu" by Miley Cyrus
  4. "Green Light" by Lorde
  5. "Let Me Go" by Alesso and Hailee Steinfeld feat. Florida Georgia Line
  6. "Slide" by Calvin Harris feat. Migos and Frank Ocean
  7. "Cut to the Feeling" by Carly Rae Jepsen
  8. "Wolves" by Selena Gomez and Marshmello
  9. "Sorry Not Sorry" by Demi Lovato
  10. "Ready For It" by Taylor Swift
  11. "Woman" by Kesha
  12. "May I Have This Dance" by Francis and the Lights feat. Chance the Rapper
  13. "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne
  14. "Biking (Solo)" by Frank Ocean
  15. "You Are the Problem Here" by First Aid Kit
  16. "8Teen" by Khalid
  17. "Riding Shotgun" by Kygo and Oliver Nelson feat. Bonnie McKee
  18. "I Dare You" by The xx
  19. "Feels" by Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry
  20. "Despacito (Remix)" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  21. "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B
  22. "What About Us" by Pink
  23. "What Lovers Do" by Maroon 5 feat. SZA
  24. "Too Good at Goodbyes" by Sam Smith
  25. "New Rules" by Dua Lipa
  26. "Wild Thoughts" by DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
  27. "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran
  28. "HUMBLE." by Kendrick Lamar
  29. "Havana" by Camila Cabello
  30. "Slow Hands" by Niall Horan
