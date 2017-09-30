 Skip Nav
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
Relationships
12 Secrets to Having a Marriage That Lasts Forever

2017 Love Songs

40 of the Most Romantic Love Songs of 2017

If this list is any indication, 2017 is going to be one helluva year for music, especially if you're falling in or out of love. Here, we've pulled the best of the best when it comes to the catchiest, and dare we say cheesiest (in a good way), romantic songs that have been released in 2017. And yes, they include Ed Sheeran and the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, along with some hidden gems you probably haven't heard yet. Below, check out the most romantic songs of the year, so far. Go ahead, take a listen, and get a little sappy about your one and only.

  1. "Anymore," Goldfrapp
  2. "Darling," Real Estate
  3. "Dirty Laundry," All Time Low
  4. "Electic," Alina Baraz, Khalid
  5. "Everyone's Talking," James Hersey
  6. "God Only Knows," John Legend
  7. "Helium," Sia
  8. "How Would You Feel (Paean)," Ed Sheeran
  9. "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift
  10. "I Love You," Axwell, Ingrosso, Kid Ink
  11. "Issues," Julia Michaels
  12. "Love," Lana Del Rey
  13. "Love Incredible," Cashmere Cat, Camila Cabello
  14. "Meant to Be," Stanaj
  15. "Nobody Else but You," Trey Songz
  16. "Nothin to Somethin," Syd
  17. "Old School," Urban Cone
  18. "Options," Pitbull, Stephen Marley
  19. "Paris," The Chainsmokers
  20. "Prisoner," Ryan Adams
  21. "Run Up," Major Lazer, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Nicki Minaj
  22. "Say Something Loving," The xx
  23. "Say You Won't Let Go," James Arthur
  24. "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran
  25. "Silver Velvet," The Courtneys
  26. "Small Doses," Bebe Rexha
  27. "So Good," Zara Larsson, Ty Dolla $ign
  28. "Till You're Loved," Mr. Probz
  29. "True Love and a Free Life of Free Will," Japandroids
  30. "Trust the Sun," Elbow
  31. "Undercover," Kehlani
  32. "What Would It Take," Anderson East
  33. "Young Hearts," NoMBe
  34. "Sweet Creature," Harry Styles
  35. "Garden (Say It Like Dat)," SZA
  36. "Tell Me You Love Me," Demi Lovato
  37. "Midnight," Jessie Ware
  38. "Dusk Till Dawn," ZAYN, Sia
  39. "Malibu," Miley Cyrus
  40. "Legends," Kelsea Ballerini

Just remember, you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Related
33 Sexy Songs For Thirsty Girls
Dating in My 20s: A Retrospective Playlist

Image Source: StockSnap / William Stitt
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017SpotifyRelationshipsMusic
Join The Conversation
Halloween
These 25 It Movie Costume Ideas Are So Good, It's Scary
by Hilary White
Scary Movies on Netflix October 2017
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
by Ryan Roschke
Kids Halloween Games
Parenting
19 Adorable Halloween Games That Kids Will Love at Any Age
by Katharine Stahl
Celebrity Couple Halloween Costume Ideas 2017
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
by Brittney Stephens
Popular Meme Costume Ideas For 2017
Humor
15 Meme Costume Ideas For Anyone Who Loves the Internet So Damn Much
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds