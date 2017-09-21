 Skip Nav
Go Meta This Halloween With One of These Big Little Lies Elvis & Audrey Costumes

Big Little Lies stole our hearts last Spring, and now that it's a certified Emmy winner, we've been thinking about it even more. Lucky for us, one of the show's most memorable episodes has some serious Halloween costume inspiration. The season finale features a Trivia Night (conspicuously free of trivia) that's themed Elvis and Audrey, so every character comes dressed as a different Audrey Hepburn or Elvis Presley. The super fun meta way to jump on this? Dress as a Big Little Lies character as Audrey or Elvis, whether you're going as a couple or alone. And trust us — it's already catching on!

Everything the Big Little Lies Cast Has Said About a Possible Season 2

Madeline as Bedtime Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn
Celeste as Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey and Perry as Black-Leather Elvis
Bonnie as My Fair Lady Audrey Hepburn
Nathan as Jailhouse Rock Elvis
Renata as My Fair Lady Audrey and Gordon as Gold Suit Elvis
Jane as Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey
