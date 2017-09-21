Go Meta This Halloween With One of These Big Little Lies Elvis & Audrey Costumes

Big Little Lies stole our hearts last Spring, and now that it's a certified Emmy winner, we've been thinking about it even more. Lucky for us, one of the show's most memorable episodes has some serious Halloween costume inspiration. The season finale features a Trivia Night (conspicuously free of trivia) that's themed Elvis and Audrey, so every character comes dressed as a different Audrey Hepburn or Elvis Presley. The super fun meta way to jump on this? Dress as a Big Little Lies character as Audrey or Elvis, whether you're going as a couple or alone. And trust us — it's already catching on!



Everything the Big Little Lies Cast Has Said About a Possible Season 2 Related