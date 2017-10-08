Elvis and Audrey Costume Ideas For Couples That Will Be a Big (Little) Hit This Halloween

Big Little Lies was one of the big winners at the Emmys on Sunday, and besides being entertaining and critically acclaimed, the hit HBO series happens to have some impressively creative costume inspiration. The momentous party in the show's finale has an Audrey and Elvis theme, with all the couples channeling the various characters and real-life styles of old-school celebrities Audrey Hepburn and Elvis Presley. From Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's to Vince Everett in Jailhouse Rock, Audrey and Elvis have plenty of fun, outrageous looks to choose from, making them ideal costume inspiration. Or, to get even more meta, you could dress as Big Little Lies characters as Audrey and Elvis. Ahead, see how you can put this couples costume together for yourself!