 Skip Nav
Halloween
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
Advice
I Tried This Warming Edible Massage Oil, and It Literally Heated Things Up in the Best Way
Wedding
Anybody Obsessed With Their Dog Like This Couple Will Love Their Fun Engagement Shoot
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Elvis and Audrey Costume Ideas For Couples That Will Be a Big (Little) Hit This Halloween

Big Little Lies was one of the big winners at the Emmys on Sunday, and besides being entertaining and critically acclaimed, the hit HBO series happens to have some impressively creative costume inspiration. The momentous party in the show's finale has an Audrey and Elvis theme, with all the couples channeling the various characters and real-life styles of old-school celebrities Audrey Hepburn and Elvis Presley. From Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's to Vince Everett in Jailhouse Rock, Audrey and Elvis have plenty of fun, outrageous looks to choose from, making them ideal costume inspiration. Or, to get even more meta, you could dress as Big Little Lies characters as Audrey and Elvis. Ahead, see how you can put this couples costume together for yourself!

Related
Big Little Lies: Time to Obsess Over Zoë Kravitz's Elvis Cover
Here's How Many Emmys Big Little Lies Has

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Big Little LiesEasy Halloween CostumesCouple Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesElvis PresleyHalloweenAudrey HepburnTV
Oscars
Emma Stone's Oscars Dress Connects Her to Audrey Hepburn in the Coolest Way
by Sarah Wasilak
Halloween Porch Decorations on Amazon Prime
Halloween
The Best Halloween Porch Decor on Amazon Prime — Because Why Wait?
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Priscilla Presley Quotes About Elvis's Death
Celebrity Interviews
The Heartbreaking Way Priscilla Presley Found Out About Elvis's Death
by Monica Sisavat
How Many Movies Was Elvis Presley In?
Elvis Presley
36 Photos of Elvis Presley Lookin' Mighty Fine in Movies
by Brittney Stephens
Best Elvis Songs Live
Elvis Presley
I Love Elvis, and These Are My Favorite Songs
by Nancy Einhart
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds