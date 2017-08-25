Because Real Life Isn't Terrifying Enough, Black Mirror Released Its Season 4 Trailer

Brace yourself, because Black Mirror is coming back. The deeply unsettling sci-fi series released its season four trailer on Friday, and not only will it give you minor heart palpitations, but it also reveals the names of each of the season's episodes and a glimpse at the new cast. The six episodes — "Crocodile," "Arkangel," "Hang the DJ," "USS Callister," "Metalhead," and "Black Museum" — will feature appearances by Rosemarie DeWitt, Daniel Westwood, Gina Bramhill, and Jesse Plemons. The series is written and executive produced once again by the show's creator, Charlie Brooker, and Jodie Foster is listed as the director of the "Arkangel" episode (which stars DeWitt and appears to involve some kind of evil child situation). The official premiere date is still TBD, so for now, enjoy the nerve-racking trailer above!