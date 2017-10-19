Jason Aldean and Keith Urban's Country Tribute For Tom Petty Earns a Standing Ovation

A week after opening Saturday Night Live with an emotional tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims, Jason Aldean returned to the stage with some of his fellow country stars. During the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year event, the singer, along with Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town, honored the late Tom Petty by singing his hit "I Won't Back Down." Not only did the crowd join by singing along, but the artists were met with with a standing ovation after their performance.