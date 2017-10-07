 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Stranger Things
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2

Jason Aldean Covers Tom Petty on SNL

Jason Aldean Opens SNL With an Emotional Tom Petty Cover in Honor of Las Vegas Victims

Saturday Night Live opened on an emotional note this weekend courtesy of a surprise appearance from Jason Aldean. The country star began Gal Gadot and Sam Smith's episode by memorializing the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, which happened during Aldean's set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. "When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it's unbreakable," Aldean said, before launching into a cover of the late Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." Watch his touching performance above.

Join the conversation
Las Vegas ShootingJason AldeanTom PettySaturday Night LiveMusicTV
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling, Undercover Comedic Genius, Is Coming Back to SNL This Weekend
by Quinn Keaney
SNL Skit About Donald Trump and the San Juan Mayor
Saturday Night Live
Donald Trump Might Not Know Where or What Puerto Rico Is in This SNL Skit
by Kelsey Garcia
Celebrity Reactions to Las Vegas Shooting
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean, Mariah Carey, and More Stars React to the Devastating Las Vegas Shooting
by Kelsie Gibson
Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 Playlist
Music
by Hedy Phillips
Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Cover Tom Petty
Miley Cyrus
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds