Reminder: Here Are All the 2017 Emmy Nominees
17 Movies Set in the Fall to Watch With a Warm and Spicy Latte
34 Things About This Week's American Horror Story: Cult That Made Us Hyperventilate
The 15 Best Christmas Movies Available on Netflix

If you're anything like us, your holiday viewing begins the minute the Halloween pumpkins are thrown away. So in preparation, here are some of your best holiday movie options on Netflix. From classics like The Grinch and White Christmas to alternative options like Gremlins and The Ref, there's a little something for everyone . . . whether you're on Santa's naughty or nice list.

Bad Santa
A Christmas Horror Story
Dear Santa
Ernest Saves Christmas
Get Santa
Gremlins
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
A Holiday Engagement
Legend of Frosty the Snowman
Love Actually
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
The Radio City Christmas Spectacular
The Ref
Santa's Apprentice
White Christmas
