9 Cult Classic Horror Movies to Stream on Netflix

As soon as the first Fall chill can be felt in the air, the hysteria of Halloween is never far behind. Year after year, while new horror movies in theaters try to move in and terrify us to our cores, there are some cult classics that will never go out of style. Here are a few creepy cult classics to stream to fill your October with lots of blood — and hopefully very little buffering.

Curse of Chucky
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Sharknado
Children of the Corn
Hellraiser
The Human Centipede 1, 2 and 3
The Babadook
V/H/S
Deep Blue Sea
