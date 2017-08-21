 Skip Nav
A Very Important Ranking of Daenerys's 7 Game of Thrones Love Interests

The following contains minor spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

"Fire cannot kill a dragon," so it makes sense that dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen consistently surrounds herself with smokin' hotties. But which love interest in Dany's life is most worthy of her affection? There have been many romantic suitors over the course of seven seasons, and each of them comes with pros and cons . . . but when it boils down to it, there is a clear winner in Daenerys's game of love.

We've ranked every romantic prospect in the mother of dragons' life. Keep reading to see if you agree with our number one pick!

Xaro Xhoan Daxos
Hizdahr zo Loraq
Ser Jorah Mormont
Daario Naharis, Round 1
Khal Drogo
Daario Naharis, Round Two
Jon Snow
