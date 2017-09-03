 Skip Nav
Dancing With the Stars: Here's Who Is Joining the Season 25 Cast

Dancing With the Stars has added even more celebrities to its lineup for this season. As the dance competition gets ready to celebrate a huge milestone with season 25, they are turning the nostalgia up a notch with some of your favorite stars from the early 2000s. Not only is a 98 Degrees boy-band member joining the cast, but one of your favorite sitcom stars will be hitting the ballroom floor as well. While ABC doesn't officially reveal the full lineup until Sept. 6, see who has reportedly joined the cast ahead.

Nikki Bella
Drew Scott
Barbara Corcoran
Derek Fisher
Victoria Arlen
Frankie Muniz
Nick Lachey
Vanessa Lachey
Lindsey Stirling
Jordan Fisher
