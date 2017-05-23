 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 2 Biggest (and Lamest) Changes in the Dirty Dancing Reboot
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Hated "My Heart Will Go On" at First, and 13 Other Wild Facts About the Song
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy

Is the Dirty Dancing Reboot Different Than the Original?

The 2 Biggest (and Lamest) Changes in the Dirty Dancing Reboot

ABC made the questionable decision to reboot Dirty Dancing in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary — because nothing honors a work of art more than trying to replace it — and it's certainly something. While the majority of the new film's scenes are less passionate replicas of the original's iconic moments, there are two notable tweaks to the story.

First of all, the movie doesn't start at Kellerman's Summer retreat; it starts in New York City, 1975. Baby (Abigail Breslin) walks up to a theater on Broadway where the marquee proudly displays Dirty Dancing: The Musical. As she sits down to watch the show, her voiceover tells us that "you never forget your first love," and suddenly, we're back in the Summer of 1963.

The movie continues on as usual, but rather than ending with the whole cast dancing to "Time of My Life" in the lodge, we again flash forward to the theater. Baby is still sitting in her seat, but most of the audience has filed out after the show. As she begins to walk out, Johnny (Colt Prattes) sees her. It's his play. He has become a successful Broadway writer, and the play is an ode to the Summer he spent with Baby. Just as you think the two of them may have a chance at rekindling their romance, Baby's young daughter walks up — followed by her husband. Baby and Johnny share a few knowing words, agreeing that it's nice to see each other, then it's over.

ADVERTISEMENT

An epilogue isn't something I ever wanted or needed from the Dirty Dancing story, but OK.

It should be noted that while the original film is a taut 100 minutes, the new one is 130 — so how did they fill the rest of the time? With unneeded exposition! We see more of Baby's sister, Lisa (Sarah Hyland), but a lot of the extra time is dedicated to Baby's parents, Marjorie (Debra Messing) and Jake (Bruce Greenwood). We learn that the long-married couple has lost touch with each other and that they haven't had sex in over a year. At one point, Marjorie tries to seduce him but he embarrassingly rebuffs her. It's even implied that Marjorie is thinking about asking for a divorce. (This moment is aided by Katey Sagal's "bungalow bunny" Vivian Pressman, who is divorced in the new movie, not just cheating on her husband as she is in the original.) Spoiler alert: they get their groove back and their daughters almost walk in on them having sex.

So . . . that's cool.

Everything else is virtually the same, except different. The characters are familiar, but the cast is new. The songs are iconic, but they're mostly all updated covers. Maybe I'm biased, but everything just feels watered down. The reboot will inspire you to do one thing: dust off the original.

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Abigail BreslinDirty DancingTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
The Star Wars Dirty Dancing Alternate Ending Is Better Than the Real Ending
by Maggie Pehanick
Abigail Breslin Slams Selena Gomez's "Ridiculous" Body Shamers
Selena Gomez
Abigail Breslin Slams Selena Gomez's "Ridiculous" Body Shamers
by Caitlin Hacker
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Fall TV
Your Complete Guide to Fall's Primetime TV Schedules
by Maggie Pehanick
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Acrobatic Surf Couple | Video
Dirty Dancing
Lifts on Longboards: This Couple Puts Others to Shame
by Taylor Wing
Dirty Dancing Eye Shadow Palette Release
Beauty News
Nobody Puts This Dirty Dancing Eye Shadow Palette in the Corner
by Perri Konecky
Dirty Dancing TV Movie Cast
Dirty Dancing
See Which Stars Are on Board For the Dirty Dancing Remake
by Kelsie Gibson
The Bachelorette Season 13 Details
Rachel Lindsay
The Bachelorette: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Tonight's Premiere
by Kelsie Gibson
Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Contestants 2017
Rachel Lindsay
The Bachelorette: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart
by Maggie Pehanick
Horror Movies in Scream Queens References
Abigail Breslin
Psycho Isn't the Only Horror Movie Scream Queens Is Planning to Re-Create
by Lindsay Miller
Bindi Irwin's Dirty Dancing Perfect Score on DWTS | Video
Dirty Dancing
Bindi Irwin Basically Just Won Dancing With the Stars With This Dirty Dancing Routine
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds