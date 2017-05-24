 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Dirty Dancing Reboot Is Giving the Original Soundtrack a Modern Twist
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones: 5 Things That Will Likely Happen to Arya Stark in Season 7
Dirty Dancing
See Which Stars Are on Board For the Dirty Dancing Remake
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: "The Great War Is Here"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 19  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Dirty Dancing Reboot Is Giving the Original Soundtrack a Modern Twist

While we don't necessarily love everything about ABC's Dirty Dancing reboot, we can appreciate the music. It's hard to top the original soundtrack, so the producers did something really interesting: they didn't. Instead of inserting new songs into the movie, they just got current artists to record covers. I'm partial to Frankie Valli and The Drifters, but at the very least, these tracks are a cool addition to the film's legacy. Here's the full list, and we've included all the videos — plus the Spotify playlist — below.

  1. "Be My Baby" by Bea Miller
  2. "Big Girls Don't Cry" by Karmin
  3. "Love Man" by J. Quinton Johnson
  4. "Do You Love Me" by Colt Prattes, Nicole Scherzinger, J. Quinton Johnson
  5. "Fever" by Katey Sagal, Colt Prattes
  6. "When I'm Alone" by J. Quinton Johnson
  7. "Wipe Out" by American Authors Feat. Lindsey Stirling
  8. "Hungry Eyes" by Greyson Chance
  9. "Hey Baby" by Lady Antebellum
  10. "Whole Lotta Shakin Goin' On" by Nicole Scherzinger, Abigail Breslin
  11. "Cry To Me" by Seal
  12. "They Can't Take That Away" by Debra Messing
  13. "Love Is Strange" by Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes
  14. "They Can't Take That Away (Reprise)" by Bruce Greenwood
  15. "She's Like The Wind" by Calum Scott
  16. "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright" by Sarah Hyland, J. Quinton Johnson
  17. "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" by The Cast Of Dirty Dancing
Previous Next
Join the conversation
Dirty DancingMusicTVMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Music
Hailee Steinfeld Leaves a Clueless Boy Behind in Her Latest Video
by India Yaffe
Dirty Dancing Eye Shadow Palette | Sola Look
Beauty News
'80s Babies Will Flip For This Dirty Dancing-Inspired Eye Shadow Palette
by Emily Orofino
Josiah's Story on The Bachelorette Season 13
Rachel Lindsay
by Maggie Pehanick
Music
Wedding Music: 50 Processional Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Why You Need to Be Watching Scandal Again
TV
Why You Need to Be Watching Scandal Again
by India Yaffe
Who Is Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay?
Rachel Lindsay
Who Is Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay? Here's What You Need to Know
by Maggie Pehanick
Dirty Dancing Soundtrack
Dirty Dancing
by Maggie Pehanick
Recessional Songs For Weddings
Music
Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Dirty Dancing Movie GIFs
Nostalgia
22 Things Dirty Dancing Taught You Besides Dirty Dancing
by Laura Marie Meyers
American Horror Story Season 7 Cast
American Horror Story
Next Season's Cast of American Horror Story Is Really Keeping Us Guessing
by Maggie Pehanick
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Theories
Game of Thrones
by Ryan Roschke
Wedding First Dance Songs
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds