20 Songs You Adored From the Original Dirty Dancing Soundtrack

Dirty Dancing is more than the story of one girl's sexual awakening over a sweaty Summer in the Catskills; it's a rollicking good time filled with hits from the '60s. While ABC has remade the movie and replaced nearly all the songs with modern covers, we'll always be partial to the original soundtrack. It features Frankie Valli, The Ronnettes, Otis Redding, The Drifters, and more. Of course, the crown jewel of the collection is "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Listen to all the songs below, and flash back to the first time you ever saw Baby carry that watermelon.