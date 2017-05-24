 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
20 Songs You Adored From the Original Dirty Dancing Soundtrack
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: "The Great War Is Here"
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Hated "My Heart Will Go On" at First, and 13 Other Wild Facts About the Song
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 22  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
20 Songs You Adored From the Original Dirty Dancing Soundtrack

Dirty Dancing is more than the story of one girl's sexual awakening over a sweaty Summer in the Catskills; it's a rollicking good time filled with hits from the '60s. While ABC has remade the movie and replaced nearly all the songs with modern covers, we'll always be partial to the original soundtrack. It features Frankie Valli, The Ronnettes, Otis Redding, The Drifters, and more. Of course, the crown jewel of the collection is "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Listen to all the songs below, and flash back to the first time you ever saw Baby carry that watermelon.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Dirty DancingMusicTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Harry Potter Baruffio Easter Egg
Humor
Here's Another Harry Potter Detail We Can't Believe We Never Noticed Before
by Eleanor Sheehan
Dirty Dancing Eye Shadow Palette Release
Beauty News
Nobody Puts This Dirty Dancing Eye Shadow Palette in the Corner
by Perri Konecky
Dirty Dancing
Lifts on Longboards: This Couple Puts Others to Shame
by Taylor Wing
Bella Thorne's Best Style in Famous in Love
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Abigail Breslin in Dirty Dancing
Abigail Breslin
Dirty Dancing: Every Picture We Have of Abigail Breslin as Baby
by Maggie Pehanick
Miley Cyrus "Malibu" Performance on The Voice 2017
Miley Cyrus
by Monica Sisavat
Does The Bachelorette Actually Talk About Race?
TV
Does The Bachelorette Actually Talk About Race?
by India Yaffe
Highest-Paid Internships in America
Career
Interns at These 25 Companies Earn More Than the Average American Worker
by Kate Emswiler
Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" Song Facts
Celine Dion
by Quinn Keaney
Who Killed Ruth Davenport on Twin Peaks?
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks: Who Killed Ruth Davenport? 4 Likely Suspects
by Andrea Reiher
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's Feud
Music
From Friends to Straight-Up Enemies: A Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Timeline
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds