 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
After 14 Seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes Only Regrets Killing 1 Character
Holiday Entertainment
19 Holiday Movies You Can Stream on Netflix
American Horror Story Cult
Wait, Did American Horror Story: Cult Just Secretly Connect Back to Coven?
Award Season
Here's Why There's a Controversy Over Get Out Being Labeled a Comedy

Does Shonda Rhimes Regret Killing Anyone on Grey's Anatomy?

After 14 Seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes Only Regrets Killing 1 Character

Over the course of 14 traumatic seasons of Grey's Anatomy, creator Shonda Rhimes has killed off a ton of characters. Lexie Gray? Dead. Mark Sloan? Dead. Denny Duquette? Dead. Derek Sheperd? I still can't talk about it, you guys.

You'd think that after dramatically cutting short so many beloved, fictional lives, Rhimes might want to bring a few of them back from the dead. However, the showrunner has just one regret about killing off a character, and it's pretty surprising. Rather than reviving one of the major players, Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly in April that the person she really didn't want to see go was actually one of the many high-profile guest stars on the medical drama: Dylan Young.

The ill-fated bomb squad leader appears in season two episodes "It's the End of the World" and "As We Know It," and is played by the internet's fantasy husband, Kyle Chandler. Chandler had yet to steal hearts as Coach Taylor in Friday Night Lights when the episode aired in 2006, but even so, both Rhimes and the cast knew he had big things ahead of him. "I remember thinking Kyle Chandler was amazing," Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith, revealed. "I wasn't surprised his career really took off after that because he was so natural."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rhimes further explained that although the character was always supposed to die, she wavered once she got to know Chandler. "He would pitch me ideas on how Dylan, his character, could maybe not explode, and I would show him the line in the script that said, 'Dylan explodes,'" she said. "That's literally all it said. He was written to explode. But I did not expect to have Kyle Chandler. I didn't want to explode him." The revelation echoes what she said back in 2013, when she told The Hollywood Reporter that Dylan is the one character she wouldn't have written out if she could go back in time.

As we're all heartbreakingly aware, Dylan does explode into pink mist after Meredith successfully hands over the bomb she removed from a patient's chest cavity. I'm tearing up just thinking about it.




Although his exit from Grey's is still one of the most upsetting, I guess now we know why he later reappears as one of Meredith's hallucinations. Rhimes just couldn't get enough of him (and she's definitely not alone).

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Shonda RhimesKyle ChandlerGrey's AnatomyTV
Gift Guide
45 Unicorn Gifts That Are Downright Enchanting
by Macy Cate Williams
Beauty Gifts Under $25 2017
Holiday Beauty
25 Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Beauty Gifts — All Under $25!
by Kristin Granero
What to Put in Christmas Tree Water
Holiday Decor
7 Things That Could Help Your Christmas Tree Live Longer
by Kate McKenna
Healthy Christmas Cookies
Holiday Fitness
22 Holiday Cookies That Are Healthy Enough to Eat Year-Round
by Emilia Benton
When Will Starbucks Have Christmas Drinks 2017?
Food News
Rejoice, Starbucks-Lovers! Red Cups and Holiday Drinks Are Officially Back!
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds