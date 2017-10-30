 Skip Nav
Eleven and Hopper's Storyline Is the Best Thing About Stranger Things 2

Stranger Things 2 spoilers are below!

Of all the intense feelings Stranger Things 2 brought out, the storyline that made my heart cry the most is the one between Eleven and Hopper. After Eleven's escape from the Upside Down, Hopper doesn't give up on her and aids her survival with Eggos until she willingly reveals herself to him. After he spruces up his grandfather's cabin as her sanctuary, their relationship shifts from mere benefactor and refugee to adoptive father and daughter (which happens literally and legally, by season's end).

It's more than just them bonding over freezer waffles; Hopper is a father who lost his own daughter years ago, while Eleven has never known her parents, really; the man she called "Papa" (Dr. Brenner) is the cruel scientist who put her through traumatic experiments, and her real mother is in a catatonic state because of the same man. So Hopper and Eleven are perfect for each other, in a parent-child way; they both fill a need that they other can give them, and they also organically grow into a familial relationship. She even tells him she hates him at one point, like a real teenage daughter! Ultimately, there are so many cute relationships in season two — young love, brotherly love, and new friendships — but the one between Eleven and Hopper is the one that reached into my chest and tore out my heart. Here are the moments that sealed the deal.

These Over-the-Top Reactions to That Finale Kiss in Stranger Things Are Spot-On
With this first reveal that Hopper's cabin roommate is Eleven, we realized that he's been keeping her in hiding, but protecting her from danger because he cares about her so much. There are Eggos, hair-ruffling, and lots of TV.
After she spends much of the season on the run, trying to find her mother, then her "sister", Eleven comes home. Yeah, yeah, her reunion with Mike is cute and all, but her hug and reunion with her pseudo-dad is more satisfying.
Oh, and he's even accepting of her new look — he's obviously totally accepting of who she is in general (and who she is is very, very complicated).
Eleven isn't even in one of the sweetest Eleven/Hopper scenes of the season, but this scene between Hopper and Dr. Owens is when Owens brings Hopper Eleven's mocked-up birth certificate . . . which reads "Jane Hopper."
This means father-daughter Eggo dinners forever!
