So, Ross Geller Fully Predicted the Plot of Black Mirror's "San Junipero" on Friends

If you're a fan of Friends, then you know Ross Geller is very passionate about his unagi/salmon skin roll brain power, so it should come as no surprise that he basically invited the futuristic plot of Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode. The award-winning episode of the Twilight Zone-esque Netflix series tells the story of two women falling in love in the seaside town of San Junipero in the '80s, which is later revealed to be a simulated reality where elderly people can visit and the deceased can choose to live permanently. People inhabit their younger, healthier selves in San Junipero and can live forever due to their memory chips being looked after in a large computer facility.

Well, since Friends was always way ahead of its time, Ross talks about such a futuristic society during an episode in season six. While talking to Chandler, Ross described the world in the year 2030, saying humans will be able to live forever by having their memories downloaded onto a computer. And that, my friends, is the power of unagi.