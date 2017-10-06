 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
The Full Cast of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018

Friends Predicted Black Mirror's San Junipero Episode

So, Ross Geller Fully Predicted the Plot of Black Mirror's "San Junipero" on Friends

If you're a fan of Friends, then you know Ross Geller is very passionate about his unagi/salmon skin roll brain power, so it should come as no surprise that he basically invited the futuristic plot of Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode. The award-winning episode of the Twilight Zone-esque Netflix series tells the story of two women falling in love in the seaside town of San Junipero in the '80s, which is later revealed to be a simulated reality where elderly people can visit and the deceased can choose to live permanently. People inhabit their younger, healthier selves in San Junipero and can live forever due to their memory chips being looked after in a large computer facility.

Well, since Friends was always way ahead of its time, Ross talks about such a futuristic society during an episode in season six. While talking to Chandler, Ross described the world in the year 2030, saying humans will be able to live forever by having their memories downloaded onto a computer. And that, my friends, is the power of unagi.

Join the conversation
Black MirrorTheoriesNetflixFriendsTV
Netflix
You Know You Want Something Steamy to Binge-Watch in October! 15 Sexy Shows on Netflix
by Stacey Nguyen
Sexiest Netflix Movies October 2017
Netflix
by Stacey Nguyen
Stranger Things Season 2 Pictures
Winona Ryder
6 Very Important Pictures From Stranger Things Season 2
by Maggie Pehanick
Gory Horror Movies on Netflix
Netflix
Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List
by Quinn Keaney
Honored's Meghan Rienks on Female Friendships
Friends
Why You Need Your Female Friends, Especially As You Get Older
by Joanna Sloame
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds