50 Long-Buried Memories About the Halloween Movies From Your Childhood

Every time Halloween rolls around, movie-lovers lose their sh*t over Hocus Pocus again — and with good reason. But what about the other iconic Halloween movies from our childhoods? Why doesn't anybody ever show any love to Halloween Town 2: Kalabar's Revenge or The Little Vampire, and why is Addams Family Values always swept under the rug? Well, we won't stand for it anymore; and neither, it seems, will Twitter. People have taken to social media to reminisce about their favorite nostalgic Halloween movies, from Disney Channel Originals to Mary-Kate and Ashley classics.

Trust us when we say that these long-buried Halloween movie memories are a wild ride of '90s and early-2000s nostalgia — and they'll make you want a movie marathon ASAP.