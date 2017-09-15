A Wimp's Ultimate October Movie Guide, Because 13 Nights of Halloween Aren't Enough

Love Halloween, but hate scary movies? It's a conundrum that many of us face come October, especially when trying to infuse a bit of the spooky season into our entertainment consumption. But if you're a bit of a wimp, have no fear — you can still watch a Halloween movie every night of October without any horror flicks involved! Let's be real — 13 nights of Halloween just aren't enough, so let our month-long guide inspire your October movie marathon.