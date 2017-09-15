 Skip Nav
A Wimp's Ultimate October Movie Guide, Because 13 Nights of Halloween Aren't Enough

Love Halloween, but hate scary movies? It's a conundrum that many of us face come October, especially when trying to infuse a bit of the spooky season into our entertainment consumption. But if you're a bit of a wimp, have no fear — you can still watch a Halloween movie every night of October without any horror flicks involved! Let's be real — 13 nights of Halloween just aren't enough, so let our month-long guide inspire your October movie marathon.

Oct. 1: Halloweentown
Oct. 2: Practical Magic
Oct. 3: Sharknado
Oct. 4: Beetlejuice
Oct. 5: Shaun of the Dead
Oct. 6: Idle Hands
Oct. 7: The Phantom of the Opera
Oct. 8: Paranorman
Oct. 9: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct. 10: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Oct. 11: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oct. 12: Monster House
Oct. 13: Heathers
Oct. 14: Ghostbusters
Oct. 15: The Haunted Mansion
Oct. 16: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Oct. 17: Corpse Bride
Oct. 18: Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Oct. 19: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Oct. 20: Little Shop of Horrors
Oct. 21: Frankenweenie
Oct. 22: Goosebumps
Oct. 23: Teen Witch
Oct. 24: Young Frankenstein
Oct. 25: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Oct. 26: Monsters Inc.
Oct. 27: Edward Scissorhands
Oct. 28: Casper
Oct. 29: The Addams Family
Oct. 30: Addams Family Values
Oct. 31: Hocus Pocus
