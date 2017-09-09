These Wonder Woman Bloopers Will Make You Love Gal Gadot More Than You Already Do

Gal Gadot Shares Wonder Woman Bloopers
Gal Gadot just blessed us all with bloopers from the Wonder Woman set, and let's just say you'll catch the giggles while watching it. The 32-year-old actress revealed that her costar Chris Pine gave her the nickname "Giggle Gadot" because she laughed so much while shooting the blockbuster film. "I LOVE to laugh and I ABSOLUTELY enjoyed filming every second of the movie about the Amazonian princess," she wrote on Instagram. Watch the video above to get a sneak peek at all of the fun behind-the-scenes moments ahead of the film's DVD release on Sept. 19.