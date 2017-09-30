These Are the Final 4 Directors Who Will Ever Work on Game of Thrones

 Skip Nav
As much as we'd like to pretend that Game of Thrones will go on forever, HBO's fantasy epic is coming to an end. Details about the eighth and final season have been trickling in slowly but surely, and now we officially know who is getting the pleasure of directing the last episodes ever.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final four people in charge of steering the last six episodes in the right direction are Miguel Sapochnik, David Nutter, and creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. While fans will likely know Weiss and Benioff's names, Sapochnik and Nutter might not be as familiar. Rest assured, though, that they're well versed in the Game of Thrones universe.

Nutter has directed six episodes of the show in total, starting in season two. He's the one you can thank for one of the series's most famous episodes, "The Rains of Castamere," which features the infamous Red Wedding scene. He also took on season five's last two episodes, "The Dance of Dragons" and "Mother's Mercy" (the latter of which includes the temporary death of Jon Snow). In other words, he's no stranger to big, gory set pieces. Sapochnik has also been at the helm of some important episodes, including "Hardhome," "Battle of the Bastards," and "The Winds of Winter." If any massive battle scenes go down in season eight, we expect he'll be the one in charge of directing them.

As for Benioff and Weiss, the duo are set to codirect the series finale. Although they've been in charge of writing countless episodes, they've only stepped behind the camera twice: season four's premiere, "Two Swords," and season three's third episode, "Walk of Punishment." As disappointing as it is to see that no female directors were tapped for the final season, at least we know that the last episodes are in reliable hands. And since season eight likely won't premiere until sometime in 2019, they have plenty of time to get it right.

