Yes, It's Already Time to Start Thinking About Game of Thrones Season 8

The seventh season of Game of Thrones just wrapped up, but we're already setting our sights on what's going to happen in season eight. A little premature? Maybe. But the good folks at HBO have graciously been dropping hint after hint about how the final season is going to shape up, so we might as well start obsessing over it all now.

The Episode Count
The Episode Lengths
The Writing Team
The Boundary-Pushing Ending
The Potential Spin-Offs
The Premiere Date
