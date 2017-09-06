The Terrifying Gerald's Game Trailer Will Make You Thankful For Your Boring Sex Life

It isn't the only horrifying Stephen King adaptation in Hollywood these days. Netflix just dropped the trailer for Gerald's Game, which is perhaps the greatest argument for a boring sex life that's ever been dreamed up. The thriller is based on King's 1992 novel about a woman (Carla Gugino) whose husband (Bruce Greenwood) unexpectedly dies after handcuffing her to the bed in an effort to spice up their marriage, leaving her trapped in their remote lake house. Plagued by visions of past trauma and her dead husband (and what looks like a rabid dog), she has to fight for her life and her sanity. Catch Gerald's Game when it arrives on Netflix on Sept. 29.